Who to cut in Dispatch. Sonar or Coupe choice

Dispatch is a game in which players make moral decisions that influence the storyline. They take on the role of Robert Robertson, a former hero whose armor was destroyed in a battle and who now works as a Dispatcher, assigning missions to ex-villains who want to become heroes. The game is released in episodes, with new chapters appearing every week, and the third and fourth episodes appeared yesterday. In the third part of adventure you face a very difficult decision in which you must pick who to fire, Sonar or Coupe. If you want to find out who to choose, you can read about it here.

Who to cut in Dispatch – Sonar or Coupe?

Although Dispatch clearly contains a good dose of humor, unfortunately, sometimes certain decisions may have harsh consequences. One such a choice is deciding who to cut – Sonar or Coupe. Of course, players do not yet know the long-term consequences of this choice, as further episodes have not yet been released, so we can only guess right now. Nevertheless, this decision is not a pleasant one. Despite our fondness for both “heroes,” someone has to be chosen. So, who?

As we mentioned earlier, it is difficult to say unequivocally who is the best choice. Nevertheless, common sense suggests that firing one of them will lead to nasty consequences, perhaps even revenge against us for doing so.

Following this logic, Sonar would be the best choice to dismiss. After all, Coupe is a skilled killer, and a potential fight with her could cause us a lot of problems. Sonar, although also dangerous, is not as “deadly” as Coupe. It is worth noting, however, that firing Sonar will make Malevola angry, and in the case of Coupe - Punch Up, due to their close relationships. In terms of “material” things, you will definitely receive an achievement for firing either of them. However, different for each character – Watch your back, Robert or But I cheered for Invisigal…

Remember that the decision is yours. It is difficult to predict the consequences of this choice, but none of the characters who are fired will be happy... Who do you want to face later?