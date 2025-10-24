They wanted creativity, and now they bet on AI. Callisto Protocol and inZOI publisher announces big investment

It's hard not to notice that lately, more and more video game developers are jumping on the AI bandwagon to help create their games. Already, many elements of new titles are being developed with the help of AI, and in the near future, we will likely play big games entirely generated by it.

Krafton is another corporation, alongside Microsoft and Electronic Arts, that will heavily focus on the development of artificial intelligence. The South Korean publisher of games such as PUBG, The Callisto Protocol, inZOI, and Subnautica 2, which earlier this year acquired the developers of Hi-Fi Rush, Tango Gameworks studio, has presented its roadmap for the upcoming period, based on the reorganization of many systems within the framework of "AI First transformation."

The CEO of Krafton, Kim Chang-han, mentioned that the company is really going to focus on using Agentic AI, which largely focuses on automating processes in such a way that they require no human input at all or only to a limited extent. Although this sounds like a complete replacement of "real" employees, it is primarily intended to help the team solve problems, "expand the roles" of its members, and support "creative challenges."

Through our AI First strategy, Krafton will expand the growth opportunities for each member, expand creative attempts centred on player experience, and lead AI innovation across the gaming industry, said Kim Chang-han.

The strategy aims to ensure revenue growth for the South Korean company by cultivating a culture of AI utilization, restructuring the organization (including automating the HR department), and fostering innovation.

Moreover, Krafton will invest a lot of money to gain AI assistance. The company is planning to spend around 100 billion won to build a cluster that will speed up the rollout of Agentic AI, which will boost AI research and development in gaming.

Besides that, there are plans to allocate 30 billion won annually (starting in 2026) to "support team members in using AI tools and applying them in their work." Right now, Krafton isn't planning to completely replace people with AI, but these big changes might make you wonder about future layoffs.

