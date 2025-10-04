Wondering what “Holds harvested apples” is in Cookie Jam? Check the answer here

This weekend’s Buzzword challenge in Cookie Jam follows the usual pattern – a mix of simple clues and a few real brain teasers. We’ve already tackled tough ones like “A thick soup,” or “Gourds carved with glee,” and now it’s time for another tricky clue. If you’re stuck on “Holds harvested apples,” we’ve got you covered.

Answer to “Holds harvested apples” in Cookie Jam

This clue could point to a few different things, but the right answer for this Cookie Jam hint is:

Holds harvested apples – Bushel

A bushel is a unit of volume used for dry goods like grains, fruits, and veggies. In the U.S., 1 bushel is the same as 4 pecks, 32 quarts, or 8 gallons, which is about 35 liters. It measures volume, not weight, so a bushel of apples weighs about 42 lbs, wheat about 60 lbs, and corn around 56 lbs.

The word comes from the Old French boissel, from the Latin buxis, meaning box or container. Today, farmers still use bushels for things like apples, corn, wheat, and pumpkins. One bushel can also be split into 4 pecks to handle smaller amounts more easily.

Interestingly, the concept of the bushel dates back centuries, and even though modern farming often uses scales and metric measurements, the bushel remains a common reference in agriculture, grocery markets, and recipe measurements, especially in the U.S.

