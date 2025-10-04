Stuck on “Some mammals get ready to around now” in Cookie Jam? Here’s the answer

We might have thought the toughest Buzzwords challenge puzzles in Cookie Jam were behind us, but that was just the beginning. We’ve already tackled hints like “Place where pumpkins grow or clothing repair,” or “Gourds carved with glee,” and now another tricky one has arrived. So if you’re having problems with “Some mammals get ready to ____ around now,” scroll down for the answer.

Answer to “Some mammals get ready to [blank] around now” in Cookie Jam

This one shouldn’t be too hard (we all learned it back in school) but long words always throw me off a bit. Luckily, we don’t have the entire alphabet to pick from, which makes things easier. So, here’s the answer:

Some mammals get ready to ____ around now – Hibernate

Not every mammal hibernates in winter, hibernation is just one of the many tricks animals use to survive when it’s cold and food is hard to find. Small mammals, like bats, hedgehogs, and ground squirrels, burn through energy fast and can’t store enough fat to stay active. For them, hibernation is the best way to conserve energy.

Bigger animals, like deer, wolves, or moose, hold onto heat better and can usually find enough to eat, so they tough it out and stay active all season. In warmer places, some species don’t bother hibernating at all because food and shelter are still around.

Other animals have their own winter strategies – some migrate, some stash food, and others just grow a thick winter coat. Bears are interesting: they don’t go into a “true” hibernation like groundhogs do. Instead, they enter torpor, a lighter kind of sleep where their body slows down, but they can still wake up if disturbed.

