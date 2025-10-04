Chubby Chipmunk event rewards in Grow a Garden (GaG). Pecan, Fortune Squirrel and more

Despite some recent problems, Grow a Garden is still one of the most popular Roblox games. At least some of its popularity is thanks to the frequent updates. Now, we can enjoy Chubby Chipmunk event. The name is a fitting one, as we have to feed our Chipmunks, the heavier it gets, the better rewards we will get. For the heaviest pets, we can get Fortune Squirrel and Pecan.

Chubby Chipmunk event rewards in Grow a Garden (GaG)

The most common rewards for submitting Chubby Chipmunk are Nutty Chest (with pets and plants) and Nutty Crates (with cosmetics). Quite early you can also get Energy Chew that refreshes pet’s abilities. With a pet that weighs about 6, you can get Acorn Squash, a new plant. Your pet weighs about 9? You can get an Acorn Mirror (cosmetic). Acorn Rugs (cosmetic) are for people with pets that weigh about 18. Your Chipmunk is quite chubby and weighs 25? You might get Ferntail, a legendary plant. For those who have nourished their pets well enough (about 30,5), the new pet awaits. You can get Hyrax that eats plants in your garden but gives you Fissure Berry (a rare crop) instead. If you are looking for a new table for your garden, you need to have Chubby Chipmunk that weighs about 33,5. Of course, it is Acorn Table.

