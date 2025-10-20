WoW player shows why we'll all soon be playing only Haranir

The World of Warcraft: Midnight expansion will bring a lot of new features, including a fresh playable race – the Haranir. They can join both the Horde and the Alliance. A major advantage of this race is the wide range of customization options, which one player highlighted.

Expanded Haranir creator

A user going by Firewindwaterearth posted on Reddit showing different ways to create a member of the Haranir race. The customization options are so extensive that they even allow for the recreation of other races – and in a way that looks surprisingly good. You can see the results below.

However, the post received mixed reactions. Many people are excited about the character creator's possibilities, which, in the case of the Haranir, offer much more freedom than ever before. This, however, has concerned some players who believe that Blizzard should quickly improve the other races – as many of them have very limited customization options.

Haranir customization is insane, and that's great, but it's so insane in comparison to the absolute puddle of options that the core races (and some Allied) get that they act as effective, soft-replacers for those very same races.

It's kinda ridiculous that their customisation options are so good you can cosplay half of the race.

I hope we'll see a day each race in the game have the same level of customization. We need sliders, 10x more haircuts and tattoos, accessories, too.

So if you plan to start playing Midnight with a new race, you better think carefully about how you want your character to look. Looks like you'll be spending a bit more time in the creator this time around.

World of Warcraft: Midnight doesn't have an exact release date yet, but according to leaks, the expansion is set to be released on February 26, 2026.