Running into Fellowship error? It seems like no one can play today due to Login Failure

Dawid Lubczynski

Fellowship is a third-person dungeon crawler RPG that focuses on cooperation between up to four players. Each player can choose their class, whether it be a healer like Sylvie, or DPS such as Rime. The problem is that lately, the task of traversing the dungeon together has been made difficult, mainly due to issues related to an unexpected error. Are we talking about servers here? The matter is a bit more complicated than it seems.

Login Failure in Fellowship explained

The last few hours have not been successful for Fellowship players. This is mainly due to the Eos_Enexpectederror message. This may indicate certain problems preventing connection to the network (server), but this is not caused by the creators of Fellowship. Eos suggests that it is related to Epic Online Services.

As we know, Fellowship was created using the Unreal Engine 5, which means that the current problems related to crashes are beyond the control of Chief Rebel studio. This is mainly because Epic Games is responsible for the game's server infrastructure. Unfortunately, this is such an unfortunate situation that the developers themselves are unable to positively influence the resolution of this situation, as the problem is not on their side. Therefore, although the outrage is understandable, it is not worth getting angry at the developers themselves.

What is more interesting, however, is that Epic Games is not the only one experiencing problem with its platform, as it turns out that Steam is also facing certain issues. Players are reporting them on the downdetector website. Of course, nothing has been confirmed in this regard, but there is a chance that this may be a broader campaign aimed at attacking both platforms by hackers. This may be due to issues with AWS, especially since other platforms and games are also experiencing problems.

Nevertheless, the developers believe that the team responsible for this is already working on a solution to the problem and that it will be fixed soon. For now, unfortunately, we have to be patient and wait for further developments.

Fellowship

October 16, 2025

PC
Dawid Lubczynski

Author: Dawid Lubczynski

He completed his first degree studies in journalism. His adventure with Gamepressure began in 2019 when he undertook the difficult art of writing complex game guides. Over the years, became a specialist genre; in his spare time, he reads about mixtures that will help him reduce stress after the thousandth death at the same stage of the game. A huge fan of fighting games (Tekken) who regularly participates in tournaments.

