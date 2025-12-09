„ZERO. I was literally BROKE.” Kingdom Come director criticized creators' simple excuse for not wanting to make realistic games

Daniel Vávra, co-creator of the Kingdom Come series and one of the most recognizable Czech developers, sparked a discussion in the industry. In a post published on X, he responded to an alleged comment suggesting that creators of realistic games have "more resources" than those creating stylized, cartoon-like projects.

Vávra totally dismissed that claim, pointing out that when they started working on Kingdom Come, it was tough and they had no funding at all.

Somebody just told me this "reason" why devs have to make cartoon games: "most developers don't have your resources." You know how many resources we had when starting the development of KCD? ZERO. I was literally BROKE.

Later in the post, Vávra mentioned that the widespread use of cartoonish or heavily stylized graphics in games isn't because of budget constraints, but more about what's trendy in the industry.

There is no other reason for so many games looking like they look than it being a fashion trend. A fad. Cliché. You may like it and I am not trying to change your mind, but I think we can do better, he added.

The comments section under the post quickly blew up with a heated discussion. Many independent creators agreed that they worked on games with a cartoon style, not due to a lack of funds, but rather as an artistic choice.

Players also point out that "cartoonish" doesn't mean worse: they cite Fortnite as an example, which, despite its comic-like appearance, is a global phenomenon and certainly not a cheap or budget project. Some people are pointing out that not every game needs to aim for hyper-realism. The real strength of the gaming world is its variety—no graphic style is better than another as long as it fits the creator's vision.