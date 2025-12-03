007: First Light isn't everything. Hitman 4 is only a matter of time, regardless of what it will be

In recent years, IO Interactive has focused on developing 007: First Light, limiting the expansion of the Hitman brand to transforming Hitman 3 into Hitman: World of Assassination and upgrading this project with new contracts featuring various stars. However, this doesn't mean that the Danish developers have no plans for the future of the assassin.

The studio's CEO, Hakan Abrak, addressed this issue in an interview with Variety. He said:

So of course there will be more Hitman. (…) But right now, I think we need to get to the other side of this year and next year you’ll get more news about Hitman co-op, because I think co-op is a really, really good extension to the universe, and will introduce very interesting mechanics and combinations in World of Assassination. But we will, after that, be talking about the next Hitman — because, of course, there’s going to be a next Hitman.

Abrak didn't reveal what the next installment of IO Interactive's iconic series will look like. The studio might go for a brand new project that's not tied to the last trilogy, or they could give us something that fits right into the World of Assassination series. Of course, we don't know its title yet, although in the minds of players, the new Hitman will likely be known as Hitman 4 (due to the naming conventions used by IO Interactive, even though it will actually be the ninth major installment under this banner).

