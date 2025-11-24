A new Rockstar job posting is causing a stir. The salary seems low for a senior-level position

The role is based in NYC. Some people are saying the pay is a little too low for Manhattan standards.
Don’t worry, GTA 6 hasn’t been delayed again and is still set to release on November 19, 2026 (PC players will likely have to wait until 2028). This means other developers won’t need to rush or adjust their release dates to avoid launching at the same time – again. But there’s currently a little drama about Rockstar’s new job listing.
Rockstar is on the lookout for an Associate Director of Creator Management. The job mainly involves running creator community, leading a small team, and collaborating with marketing and production. They want someone with solid experience in creator or influencer strategy, plus leadership skills. The position is based in New York, and while the salary is listed at $111K-$160.8K, some people think that’s a little low for a role in Manhattan.
An Associate Director role in marketing is a senior-level position, and with New York’s high cost of living, salaries there are naturally higher than the national average. For similar roles in marketing or creator management, the typical range in NYC is around $130K-$200K+ per year, depending on the company.
The lower end on Rockstar’s listing ($111K) is below average for Manhattan for this level. The upper end ($160.8K) is closer to market but still the lower-to-mid side for a senior role in a high-cost city like NYC. Of course additional factors like bonuses, stock options, or other perks could make it more competitive, but on base salary alone, many would consider it a little low for Manhattan.
Former Rockstar employees say the company feels like a “giant international corporation” that puts profit over its staff. Recent layoffs (around 40 people in the UK and Canada, some tied to union efforts) have caused backlash. Rockstar claims the firings were for “gross misconduct,” but people argue it’s really about shutting down union activity and shows the human cost behind GTA 6.
Author: Olga Racinowska
Been with gamepressure.com since 2019, mostly writing game guides but you can also find me geeking out about LEGO (huge collection, btw). Love RPGs and classic RTSs, also adore quirky indie games. Even with a ton of games, sometimes I just gotta fire up Harvest Moon, Stardew Valley, KOTOR, or Baldur's Gate 2 (Shadows of Amn, the OG, not that Throne of Bhaal stuff). When I'm not gaming, I'm probably painting miniatures or admiring my collection of retro consoles.
