Sometimes, developers have problems explaining game mechanics correctly. Everstone Studio shows that perfectly in Where Winds Meet. If you play for a while, you will find out that antiques are confusing and poorly explained. So, we are here to help. Let’s take a closer look at these items.

What to do with antiques in Where Winds Meet?

Antiques are probably among the most confusing items in Where Winds Meet. They are somewhere between lore items, collectibles and crafting elements. They are also connected with some parts of the story.

At first glance, antiques look like useless items that only give some interesting pieces of lore. So, you might want to recycle it. However, it’s not the best idea. You can use them in more interesting ways. More precisely, you can convert weapons into an accessory.

So, how to do this? It’s fairly simple.

First, you must collect all antiques from a given area. Next, you must reach the correct Qinqhe exploration level (6). Next, go to the top of Halo Peak. You will find an old man there. Give him the antiques to receive rewards.

If you get rid of your antiques earlier, you can also use burner in Halo Peak. If you pay 500 coins you can reobtain any lost items. It can be very useful.

Where Winds Meet has also more problematic elements. Many players have problems with Woven with Malice quest and claims that it seems unfinishable. Even that simple elements like walking and changing name can be confusing. However, this does not stop players from collecting valuable items. Boat that costs up to 70K dollars is a prefect example.