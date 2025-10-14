„Add the features we expect first.” This is how Manor Lords players reacted to developer's new idea

The creator of Manor Lords has come up with a new idea to expand the game. However, the community isn't as enthusiastic as we might expect.

"Finish the started features first"

Yesterday, Grzegorz Styczen created a poll on X, asking players if they would like to see a "competitive peaceful" mode in Manor Lords. In this mode, the lord who first reaches the maximum settlement level would win. So far, 4,000 people have voted, and nearly 67% expressed interest in the idea.

The other players didn't seem to like the idea or would rather the developer focus on other stuff. The top-liked comment under the post basically says the creator should focus on adding the features players have been waiting for.

This is something you should think about after releasing the full version of the game. First, add all the features that players are already expecting.

Styczen asked for specific examples, and in response, a player pointed out that big updates used to appear much more frequently. In his opinion, the game still needs attention to elements such as AI, combat, sieges, trade, and skill trees. Other players have pointed out that there are unfinished features in the game, and it might be a good idea to tackle those first.

Could you finish up the features you've started before diving into new ones? That way, we won't have to wait another 9 months for the next update.

Requests have also been made for the release of a patch with bug fixes. Fortunately, in this case, Styczen responded that it will be ready soon, once a few additional things are fixed.

The developer also did a second survey, asking for opinions on the revamped approval system, which launched in beta at the beginning of October. The vast majority of people consider it good, but many believe it still requires some work.

Would you like to get more news like this or read interesting facts from the gaming world? Join our community on Google News and follow us there! Your support helps us grow and bring you even more content!