Dead Space 4 or a new remake aren't likely to happen, at least not thanks to EA. There is still hope, though

Glen Schofield, the "father" of the Dead Space series, keeps saying he's up for coming back to work on it and making a fourth game. He recently spoke about this in October, arguing that the sale of Electronic Arts provides a "certain chance" for such a project to be given the green light. Unfortunately, the latest reports suggest something quite different... but not entirely.

According to Insider Gaming, citing its "sources" and "internal company communications," the direction taken by Electronic Arts likely excludes the development of the next title under this banner. This applies to both the fourth installment of the series and another remake or reboot.

However, this doesn't mean that fans should completely give up hope. The Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia (PIF) is reportedly in a difficult financial situation, and in an effort to improve it, the new management of Electronic Arts might start selling rights to less important (from its perspective) brands. If it came to that, Dead Space might be up for grabs. There is a chance that a new owner of the series would be more favorable to Isaac Clarke's adventures than the current one.

However, as Insider Gaming points out, currently these are only speculations of "a few people within the company who believe that EA could sell Dead Space [brand] to try to pay off debt and recover some money after finalizing the transaction next year. Therefore, Dead Space fans have no choice but to wait for the official change of ownership of Electronic Arts and its effects.

