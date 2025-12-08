Dead Space 4 or a new remake aren't likely to happen, at least not thanks to EA. There is still hope, though

Electronic Arts reportedly doesn't intend to continue the Dead Space series. However, an opportunity for its further development may be the sale of the brand to another entity.
Glen Schofield, the "father" of the Dead Space series, keeps saying he's up for coming back to work on it and making a fourth game. He recently spoke about this in October, arguing that the sale of Electronic Arts provides a "certain chance" for such a project to be given the green light. Unfortunately, the latest reports suggest something quite different... but not entirely.
According to Insider Gaming, citing its "sources" and "internal company communications," the direction taken by Electronic Arts likely excludes the development of the next title under this banner. This applies to both the fourth installment of the series and another remake or reboot.
However, this doesn't mean that fans should completely give up hope. The Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia (PIF) is reportedly in a difficult financial situation, and in an effort to improve it, the new management of Electronic Arts might start selling rights to less important (from its perspective) brands. If it came to that, Dead Space might be up for grabs. There is a chance that a new owner of the series would be more favorable to Isaac Clarke's adventures than the current one.
However, as Insider Gaming points out, currently these are only speculations of "a few people within the company who believe that EA could sell Dead Space [brand] to try to pay off debt and recover some money after finalizing the transaction next year. Therefore, Dead Space fans have no choice but to wait for the official change of ownership of Electronic Arts and its effects.
Author: Christian Pieniazek
Started working with Gamepressure.com in August 2016. Although the Game Encyclopedia has been his pride and joy from the beginning, he also writes for the Newsroom and the Editorial section. Gained professional experience through a now-defunct service, in which he worked for almost three years. Graduated in Cultural Studies at the AGH University of Krakow. Runs his own business, jogs, cycles, loves mountain hiking, is a fan of nu metal, is interested in space, and of course, enjoys playing games. Feels best in action games with an open world and RPGs, although won't turn down good racing or shooting games.
