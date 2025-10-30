Amazon Prime Gaming offers 3 games today, including an adventure with RPG elements and an old-school survival horror game
The Amazon Prime Gaming catalog is getting three new games today. Among them, a title set in the World of Darkness is leading the way.
As announced at the beginning of October, Amazon is "closing" this month by offering Amazon Prime Gaming subscribers three titles. Even though each one is a different genre, they are all connected by the fact that they are set in a horror atmosphere.
Games on Amazon Prime Gaming usually become available at 11:00 am PT on the day of their release.
- The first place on the list is taken by Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Heart of the Forest (available through the Amazon app). We're talking about a text-based adventure game with RPG elements developed by the Polish studio Different Tales, set in the Bialowieza Forest in a version inspired by the World of Darkness. It lets us step into the shoes of Maia, who ends up here to learn about her family's past, and along the way, she uncovers the secrets of a creepy forest.
- Coming in second on the list is You Will Die Here Tonight (available on GOG), an old-school survival horror game where you get to see the action from two different viewpoints. While exploration is presented from a bird's-eye view, during combat the camera switches to a first-person perspective.
- The third place was taken by Halloween Stories: Horror Movie (Collector’s Edition available through the Amazon app), an adventure game with hidden objects. In this game, you're trying to rescue the main character's friends from a terrifying horror recorded on a cursed tape.
