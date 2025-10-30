Amazon Prime Gaming offers 3 games today, including an adventure with RPG elements and an old-school survival horror game

The Amazon Prime Gaming catalog is getting three new games today. Among them, a title set in the World of Darkness is leading the way.

Christian Pieniazek

Amazon Prime Gaming offers 3 games today, including an adventure with RPG elements and an old-school survival horror game, image source: Spiral Bound Interactive / Amazon.
As announced at the beginning of October, Amazon is "closing" this month by offering Amazon Prime Gaming subscribers three titles. Even though each one is a different genre, they are all connected by the fact that they are set in a horror atmosphere.

Games on Amazon Prime Gaming usually become available at 11:00 am PT on the day of their release.

  1. The first place on the list is taken by Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Heart of the Forest (available through the Amazon app). We're talking about a text-based adventure game with RPG elements developed by the Polish studio Different Tales, set in the Bialowieza Forest in a version inspired by the World of Darkness. It lets us step into the shoes of Maia, who ends up here to learn about her family's past, and along the way, she uncovers the secrets of a creepy forest.
  2. Coming in second on the list is You Will Die Here Tonight (available on GOG), an old-school survival horror game where you get to see the action from two different viewpoints. While exploration is presented from a bird's-eye view, during combat the camera switches to a first-person perspective.
  3. The third place was taken by Halloween Stories: Horror Movie (Collector’s Edition available through the Amazon app), an adventure game with hidden objects. In this game, you're trying to rescue the main character's friends from a terrifying horror recorded on a cursed tape.

Christian Pieniazek

Author: Christian Pieniazek

Started working with Gamepressure.com in August 2016. Although the Game Encyclopedia has been his pride and joy from the beginning, he also writes for the Newsroom and the Editorial section. Gained professional experience through a now-defunct service, in which he worked for almost three years. Graduated in Cultural Studies at the AGH University of Krakow. Runs his own business, jogs, cycles, loves mountain hiking, is a fan of nu metal, is interested in space, and of course, enjoys playing games. Feels best in action games with an open world and RPGs, although won't turn down good racing or shooting games.

