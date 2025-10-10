An undefined 1 8600 error occurred in Battlefield 6? Time to practice some patience it’s going to be a while

And we are off! Battlefield 6 launched today, and people spent $70 just to queue for a turn to get on the game’s servers, since the devs weren’t ready for such massive crowd. Plus, there are also issues like crashes after the splash screen. Because the game is always online, you can’t even try the campaign right now – the servers are completely overwhelmed. And still, if you do manage to wait long enough, there’s an “undefined 1 8600 error” waiting to ruin your day even further.

An undefined error in Battlefield 6

If you’ve run into that “undefined 1 8600 error” with the ridiculously long code while trying to get into Battlefield 6, you’re definitely not alone. Players have been stuck in queues of 400k strong, and just when it’s finally their turn, this error hits, whether you’re on PC, PlayStation, or Xbox.

There’s a QR code on the error message, but it just takes you to an EA help page with generic advice like “check your connection,” “restart your console or PC,” or “reboot your router.” But unfortunately, none of that is likely to help. It’s probably just the servers being overloaded. At this point, the best you can do is wait it out, even if you’ve already been in line for what feels like forever.

Battlefield 6 was easily one of the most (if not the most) anticipated games of 2025. Right now, there are over 700,000 concurrent players on Steam alone, and with console players added in, it’s no surprise the launch is hitting some bumps. The devs even pushed out their last big update just yesterday, but they clearly weren’t ready for over a million people trying to play the second the game went live.