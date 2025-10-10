Battlefield 6 servers are full and players are waiting in long queues. We shouldn’t be surprised because it was developers’ plan

Battlefield is one of the most important franchises when it comes to shooters. No wonder that thousands of people were waiting for the newest installment of the series – Battlefield 6. However, after tests and issues then, many people were sure that there would be no queues on launch. It is far from being true. Right now, thousands of players are waiting for their turn. It is all part of developer’s plan!

What developers have to say on BF6 queues

In the case of most multiplayer games with central servers, there is a problem of not having enough space for all players. Before the release developers and/or publishers have to think about the number and capacity of servers they need to rent/buy. It might be brutal, but probably in all cases, the decision is not made based on the number of players on the launch peak but rather creators try to estimate how many people will join the game during the regular day. Of course, in some cases, the numbers are very underestimated (like in the case of Blue Protocol: Star Resonance). To combat it, Battlefield 6 developers decided to introduce queue.

On the official announcement on Discord, we can read that:

With the game now live, many of you are jumping in at the same time. To help keep things smooth and stable for everyone, login queues are active during this peak launch moment. We're letting as many of you in as we can, so queues should be relatively short.

Of course, the best option would be not to have the queue at all. However, it is better than random errors that we see often in such cases. Of course, it does not mean that the errors do not appear at all. As soon as the game was launched, some people announced that they got “Undefined Error.”