Andrzej Sapkowski says that The Witcher series devs have „wonderfully multiplied Witcher schools,” although he has decided that it wasn't worth it

In the world of The Witcher, there are a few schools where future monster hunters go through mutations and training. The best known is the one Geralt belonged to, the School of the Wolf, but there are also the schools of the Cat, Griffin, and Bear. In The Witcher 4, there's gonna be a new school that people were recently debating quite a bit. At least that's how it goes in games, because books are a whole different story.

The schools idea had one job

Yesterday, an AMA (Ask Me Anything) session took place on Reddit, where Andrzej Sapkowski, author of the book The Witcher, took part. He answered a large number of questions, and one of them was about the schools. The writer said that the whole idea is based on one random sentence and only stuck around because "the gaming people" didn't want to let it go.

A single sentence about some "school of the Wolf" mysteriously made its way into The Last Wish. I later deemed it unworthy of development and narratively incorrect, even detrimental to the plot. Therefore, later I never included or referenced any Witcher Gryffindors or Slytherins again. Never. However, that one sentence was enough. Adaptors, particularly video game people, have clung to the idea with remarkable tenacity and have wonderfully multiplied these "witcher schools." Completely unnecessary.

However, it cannot be denied that the Witcher schools have become deeply ingrained in the consciousness of fans. So Sapkowski has a tough nut to crack. On the one hand, he can reject it completely, and on the other – try to develop the idea. For now, however, the author himself seems unsure of which direction he will take.

I'm still uncertain about what to do with this situation. Perhaps, taking the path of least resistance, I'll erase the sentence about the "school" from future editions of The Last Wish. Or maybe I'll want to expand and clarify the matter somehow in subsequent books? Perhaps I'll shed some light on the issue of Witcher medallions, their significance, and their connection to specific individuals? There are many possibilities, and the sky is the limit.

Each adaptation exists independently

Sapkowski also answered many other questions. He spoke generally about the adaptations of his books, emphasizing that they have "no dependencies or points of contact with the literary original." Sapkowski stated that each of them—whether a game or a series—exists independently and "it is impossible to translate words into images without losing something."

Moreover, adaptations are mostly visualisations, which means transforming written words into images, and there is no need to prove the superiority of the written word over images, it is obvious. The written word always and decidedly triumphs over images, and no picture - animated or otherwise - can match the power of the written word.

If you're curious, several issues related to The Witcher were also discussed during the AMA, such as Ciri's age and Sapkowski's favorite side character. You can read the whole thing on Reddit.