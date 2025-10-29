ARC Raiders release time, countdown timer, and all preorder bonuses

Many eyes are peeled at Battlefield 6, which is a candidate for the best FPS of 2025. At the same time not only players, but also developers would like to forget about this year’s Call of Duty installment, Black Ops 7. This scenario leaves a niche for upcoming ARC Raiders, a Third Person Perspective Extraction Shooter in a retro futuristic, postapo world. It lets in some fresh air that many of us have been longing for. And that gust of cool wind is about to hit our faces. When exactly, though? What is the release time for its debut? Are there any preorder bonuses? Here you will find the most important information about the premiere.

Release time of ARC Raiders

After rather successful The Finals, Embark Studios has… embarked on another adventure, bravely diving into a whole new IP, instead of reusing safe and tested ideas. ARC Raiders has already been tried by players and it gathered an impressive audience that praised the game for its extensive graphics options. Due to that it’s safe to say that a lot of fans are waiting impatiently for the title’s release wondering when exactly it will come out and checking if it’s worth placing a preorder.

Let’s start with the first, most important matter. According to information from ARC Raiders official Discord server, we can learn that the production will start on October 30th, 2025 at 9:30AM UTC on all supported platforms (click the link to learn your local time) and will feature crossplay. If you follow this link, you will be taken to the countdown timer.

ARC Raiders preorder bonuses

As most (looking at you Silksong) of the modern games, ARC Raiders is available for preorder and preload. Depending on the version which you consider, the bonuses for early purchase differ slightly. Standard Edition of the title offers two cosmetic bundles:

Lucky Duck Bruiser

In addition to exclusive and always available cosmetics, Deluxe Edition offers one additional item pack available only for people who decide to buy it before the premiere:

Astro

ARC Raiders bonus bundles promotional graphics.Source: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1808500/ARC_Raiders

If you are not that big about skins or cosmetics, you have nothing to worry about. The production does not offer any items that would affect gameplay in any way. However, if you like playing around with your avatar’s outfits and looks and you plan to buy the game anyway, it wouldn’t hurt to do so right now to grab some extra goodies for free. Have fun!