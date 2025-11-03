How to get Synthesized Fuel in ARC Raiders easily. The best source of this material is…

ARC Raiders is definitely a big success. This extraction game gathers hundreds of thousands of players simultaneously, even though it is not free to play and was launched so close to a different big shooter and its Battle Royal mode – Battlefield 6. Of course, we can say that people are looking for something completely different in both titles, in BF6 it is simply an opportunity to shoot, in ARC Raiders players often look for… Synthesized Fuel. It is an important material that is necessary to create Explosives Station.

How to get Synthesized Fuel in ARC Raiders

Let’s start with what you are here for – the easiest way to get Synthesized Fuel. You can simply buy it from Celeste (Speranza leader).

Synthesized Fuel is unlocked at level 12 and costs 14 Assorted Seeds. This “currency” is not so difficult to gather, so you should get it pretty quickly.

Of course, you can also find Synthesized Fuel. However, you will need a little bit of luck to do that. Synthesized Fuel is an item with an Exodus tag. What does it mean? The best chance to get it is also in the places with this tag. That’s why, right now, you will need to visit the Spaceport map, more precisely the vicinity of the Rocket Assembly.

Rocket Assembly, ARC Raiders, developer: Embark Studios.

Moreover, if you happen to find Rocket Thruster in the same place, don’t throw it away either. You can recycle it to get 2 Synthetized Fuel and 6 Metal Parts.

As you can see, don’t be hasty when it comes to selling loot. There are items that at the first glance seem unimportant but can be useful like Dog Collar. Good luck.