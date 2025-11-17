Aspiration Talents choice explained. Which perk you should pick

Where Winds Meet is a new free-to-play game. It is an open-world action RPG in which players have a lot of freedom. You can play mini-games, explore the vast world, complete many quests or fight with bosses… However, to begin your adventure, you must first create your character. In addition to the many details that players can choose from, they will also have to face a difficult decision; which Aspiration Talent will be better. In this guide, we will help you pick between Drunken Precision and Rhetoric Edge.

Which Aspiration Talent should you choose in Where Winds Meet?

In Where Winds Meet, after completing the tutorial and defeating the first boss, you will be able to create your character (this may take some time due to the multitude of customization options). Once you do that, you will be able to name your avatar and then choose one of two Aspiration Talents. What are they? Basically, they are permanent buffs that activate during minigames.

The first one to choose from, Drunken Precision, allows for better precision in a game where you have to throw at pitch pots. In this minigame you have to track a circular point with the cursor, and when the bar is charged, throw a dart at the pot.

The second choice, Rhetoric Edge, will give you an advantage when participating in a minigame called Gift of Gab, which is about debating others. You will use cards with words for this purpose. Your goal is to reduce your opponent's health to zero.

So, which of these perks should you choose? Each of them is useful. If you feel that you will have trouble tracking and aiming at the circular field, choose Drunken Precision. If tasks like these are easy for you, take Rhetoric Edge. Personally, I think that aiming a dart at pots is not as difficult as it might seem, so my advice is to take Rhetoric Edge.