Baldur's Gate 3 after 2.5 years is doing numbers that most live service games can only dream of. Swen Vincke speaks out

Divinity is not even close to release yet, but it is already helping Larian Studios.

The new RPG from the Belgian developer is a distant future project, at least judging by the information available so far. It's pretty much a sure thing that the game will hit Early Access, and it'll probably stay there for at least a year, if not a few years.

Despite this, it seems that the mere announcement has benefited Larian Studios. Since the reveal of Divinity at The Game Awards 2025, the daily player records for Baldur’s Gate 3 on Steam have been steadily increasing, and over the past weekend, more than 110,000 players were playing the game simultaneously.

Divine sales thanks to the Divinity announcement

Such a result is absolutely astounding. We're talking about a game that was sold as a complete package, mainly focusing on single-player or small group co-op. It came out over two years ago and hasn't had any new updates or content in the past few months. Even MMO games would be considered a major hit if they reached such numbers on release day and maintained them a month later.

For better context: at the time of writing this text, "only" a little over 37,000 users on Valve's platform are playing BG3. Even so, Baldur's Gate 3 still lands a spot in the top twenty most popular games on Steam. The title surpasses other popular titles such as Path of Exile 2, Elden Ring: Nightrein, Dead by Daylight, Battlefield 6, and many other hits.

Moreover, it is not just a sign of veterans returning to the Forgotten Realms. In response to a post by an astonished internet user, Swen Vincke confirmed that the sales of Baldur’s Gate 3 and Divinity: Original Sin 2 have remained "amazing" since the reveal of Divinity at TGA 2025. In fact, the second of these games has just had its best month since its release in 2017.

Although the second Original Sin lags behind "Baldur's Gate," the player base has clearly increased since mid-December. For over a year now, Divinity: Original Sin 2 usually has fewer than 10,000 players online at the same time, and during peak times, it hits just over 11,000 players. On December 29, nearly 27,500 people were playing the game.

The surge in popularity and sales is definitely making the creators happy and bodes well for Larian Studios' next project. Apparently, fans can no longer wait for Divinity, and more players are rushing to catch up before the release of this "divine" game.