Battlefield 6 devs revealed the „magic” trick behind the game's performance. „We're not on the PS4 any more”

An integral part of the Battlefield series is the impressive environmental destruction. We know that in the upcoming sixth installment, it looks much better than in the previous BF2042. The developers revealed what was one of the important factors that allowed them to achieve such a final result.

Dropping old consoles

PC Gamer had the opportunity to speak with developers from EA DICE and Criterion studios. They mentioned, among other things, that the biggest inspirations for BF6 were BF3 and BF4, which we have known for a long time, and they also spoke about environmental destruction. The game's Technical Director, Christian Buhl, explained why it looks so good.

Maybe the only magic trick is that we're not on the PS4 or Xbox One any more. So we've kind of raised the floor of what we have in terms of memory and CPU speed, and so obviously raising that floor helps with improving performance overall. Since we're not trying to get the game to run on a PS4, for example.

The old-gen consoles are over 12 years old now, so it's no surprise that ditching them felt like getting rid of a ball and chain. However, the creator noted that it still required a lot of work from the developers. He added that an important aspect is the use of the Frostbite engine, which was created with the Battlefield series in mind, focusing on the best possible environment destruction.

Other than [raising the floor] it's just a lot of work. It's the testing, it's testing destruction, it's optimising different areas. We're using the Frostbite engine, of course, and the Frostbite engine was sort of built for Battlefield. It was built for destruction. And those pieces are core parts of the engine.

Battlefield 6 is set to launch on October 10th for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S. You can find the exact times in our previous news. The developers have prepared over 200 changes in the launch update, and some of them have already been revealed.

Moreover, below you will find updated system requirements, supplemented with "Ultra++" settings. Remember that playing BF6 also requires enabling TPM 2.0 and secure boot, as well as support for HVCI and VBS.

Battlefield 6 – minimum PC system requirements (1080p, 30 fps)

Graphics: Nvidia RTX 2060 / AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT / Intel Arc A380 Video memory: 6 GB Processor: Intel Core i5-8400 / AMD Ryzen 5 2600 RAM: 16 GB Operating system: Windows 10 DirectX version: 10 Storage: 55 GB HDD (campaign or multiplayer without high-resolution texture pack)

Battlefield 6 – recommended PC system requirements (1440p, 60 fps)

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060Ti / AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT / Intel Arc B580 Video Memory: 8 GB Processor: Intel Core i7-10700 / AMD Ryzen 7 3700X RAM: 12 GB Operating System: Windows 11 (64-bit) DirectX version: 12 Storage: 90 GB SSD (campaign, multiplayer, and high-resolution texture pack)

Battlefield 6 – "Ultra" PC system requirements (4K, 60 fps)

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 / AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX Video Memory: 16 GB Processor: Intel Core i9-12900 / AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D RAM: 12 GB Operating System: Windows 11 (64-bit) DirectX version: 12 Storage: 90 GB SSD (campaign, multiplayer, and high-resolution texture pack)

Battlefield 6 – "Ultra++" PC system requirements (4K, 144 fps)

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 Video Memory: 16 GB Processor: Intel Core 9 Ultra 285k / AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D RAM: 12 GB Operating System: Windows 11 (64-bit) DirectX version: 12 Storage: 90 GB SSD (campaign, multiplayer, and high-resolution texture pack)

