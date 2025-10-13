Player created a formidable boss in Path of Exile 2. It has trillions of health points and killed many of the world's best players in a matter of hours

Yesterday, there was an event in Path of Exile 2 hosted by a streamer, where over 100 skilled players took on a tough boss. The beast was so strong that only a few managed to defeat it.

Formidable shark massacres players

The endgame loop of PoE 2 involves continuously running through maps and killing monsters and bosses. Each map can have extra modifiers that not only make things tougher but also boost the quality of the rewards you can get. Some of the bonuses can be extremely deadly, and part of the fun is to choose them appropriately for your character.

The system lets you create some seriously powerful combinations, which an online creator known as XTheFarmerX decided to take advantage of. Some time ago, he came up with the idea of hosting an interesting competition where players have to face a boosted boss, The Sandstrider.

It was introduced in the update, The Third Edict, and is not particularly difficult on its own. Sometimes it disappears and pops up out of nowhere, catching you off guard. But honestly, any average player can handle it without much trouble. In the competition, however, the map modifiers were so strong that they gave it an enormous amount of health points and the ability to kill with a single tail swipe.

The event titled Boss Bash Bonanza took place yesterday and lasted almost 10 hours. During this time, the streamer invited players to the arena, where they had to face a powerful shark. To beat it, you needed a really smart and strong build, so in the end, only a few managed to pull it off. According to the published winners' sheet, there were only seven victors.

During the fight, high movement speed and the ability to attack from a distance proved to be crucial. This is yet another piece of evidence that melee classes are a much worse choice in the current meta of PoE 2. The streamer also prepared rewards in the form of several Mirror of Kalandra, a very rare and valuable item.