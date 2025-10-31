Waterboy or Phenomaman, who to choose in Dispatch? Another tough decision on our hands

First it was Sonar or Coupe, and now once again, we’re dealing with a hard pick in Dispatch. Things could go sideways fast, so let’s see how it all plays out in Episode 4. We’ve still got a couple of weeks before Chapters 5 and 6 drop, so for now, all we can do is make our best predictions.

Who to pick in Dispatch – Waterboy or Phenomaman

The consequences of our Episode 4 choice might show up in the next two chapters, or maybe even later, at the very end of the game. There’s really no clear “good” or “bad” route here; it’s more about how things play out differently. Our picks will shape the story, who we choose, and maybe even who we don’t. After all, some of those left out might hold a grudge for not making the team.

Waterboy is, well… kind of awkward. But let’s be honest, there’s something about him. He seems like a genuinely good guy with lots of undiscovered potential. Maybe he’s secretly a genius or hiding some crazy power we haven’t seen yet. As Robert Robertson said, “Everyone has a shot.” And Waterboy might deserve some proper coaching more than anyone.

Source: Dispatch; Developer: AdHoc Studio

If you’d like to stay updated with guides, news, and interesting facts from the gaming world, join our community on Google News. By following us, you’ll get regular updates on game releases, industry developments, and unique insights into your favorite titles.

Then there’s Phenomaman. A very powerful alien who’s depressed and on edge – that combo could easily lead to some trouble. He even mentioned he was going to destroy Earth at one point, so it’s probably a good idea to keep him close, and what better way than having him on the team.

The only big downside to picking Phenomaman is if you’re planning to romance Blonde Blazer. He’s clearly still hung up on her and hasn’t moved on at all. Make a move on her while he’s around, and congratulations, you’ve just made a very powerful enemy. His hugs alone are practically lethal.

Source: Dispatch; Developer: AdHoc Studio

But if you’re going for Invisigal, choosing Phenomaman might actually work out better. If you chose him you can eventually convince him that he deserves to love again (maybe just not the same person this time) and that what he’s doing isn’t healthy. He seems to take Robert’s advice to heart, and he definitely cheers up after you talk with him. Maybe, right now, he just needs a friend more than anything.

Check out our other Dispatch guides. We covered things like how to solve which game is hiding the bomb, brainteaser answers, and more.

Back to Waterboy though, unlike Phenomaman, he’s not an established hero. He’s got nothing yet, and he’s in serious need of a mentor and a good friend.

Power-wise, Phenomaman obviously has the upper hand, but he’s also prone to getting Easily Depressed, which can sideline him for a while. On the other side, he’s very fast and only needs a couple seconds to recover. Waterboy, meanwhile, is more of a slow build, you can really develop him over time. Plus, his Eager Sponge power gives him a +1 to his highest stat during calls, which can be a nice boost.

In the end, it’s totally up to you who to pick, and it might take a while before we know if it was the right move or not.