„I don't believe AI could create something like this” Former Witcher 3 director on AI use in video game development

In a recent interview with Eurogamer, Konrad Tomaszkiewicz, former director of The Witcher 3 and current director of Rebel Wolves’ The Blood of Dawnwalker, spoke about AI, both how his studio uses it and its role in video game development. This topic has become somewhat contentious in the video game space recently. Companies like AdHoc Studio, the developers of Dispatch, have said that AI could never replicate the voice acting in their game. Meanwhile, Embark Studios, the creators of the extraction shooter hit ARC Raiders, have shared that they use AI for voice lines in their games. Elon Musk also recently claimed he will create the first fully AI-generated video game in 2026, which has drawn criticism from the developers behind Baldur’s Gate 3. Tomaszkiewicz believes there is a proper use for AI as a tool, but it “shouldn’t replace” voice actors.

Rebel Wolves used AI voices in the early stages of production on The Blood of Dawnwalker. Tomaszkiewicz said, “…you [understand] a lot more when you hear the voices… and then when we decided the story was great, and it worked, we started the proper recordings with the actors.” This seems to encapsulate Tomaszkiewicz's thoughts on AI as a tool. When it can help make the game better, it is useful, but it could never replace real human creativity, a view shared by the creators of Dispatch. Tomaszkiewicz even spoke about AdHoc’s Dispatch directly, calling it his “game of the year,” and saying, “I love this game. And I don’t believe that AI could create something like this. It’s not possible.”

Tomaszkiewicz used the example of quality assurance. A team of developers on The Blood of Dawnwalker is scouring the game world for any area where the player might fall through, a fairly common glitch for anyone who has played enough video games. The game’s director would rather have those people spend their time telling him, “If the game is good… If the feel of the gameplay is proper. If the story is good and the dialogues: they understand it, they feel emotions and so on…” Tomaszkiewicz would prefer to use people for their human creativity and leave tools like AI for the right tasks.

The director of The Blood of Dawnwalker has a thoughtful take on AI, which is not always easy to find. It is easy to tell that he has given this subject some thought through the development of the studio’s debut game. So far, this seems to have turned the sandbox RPG into a highly anticipated title for next year, though it’s not without its concerns. But if Elon Musk ever actually publishes a fully AI-generated video game in 2026, it’s hard to imagine it competing with The Blood of Dawnwalker on any level.