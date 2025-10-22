How to start Breach Expedition 20 in NMS. It's a Halloween surprise

There is no doubt that No Man's Sky is one of the best space simulators out there. Although it had a difficult start, after several years of continuous improvements and the addition of a large number of new features, and interesting surprises, the game has deservedly won the hearts of fans. Especially since players didn't even have to pay for any of the updates – they were free. This will also be the case with the latest update from Hello Games, namely the 20 Breach expedition. We’ve already covered all the rewards, so here’s how to get started.

Traditional way of starting Breach Expedition 20 in NMS

Breach Expedition 20 is live now and will run for about three weeks. However, there are traditional methods known from previous expeditions that will allow you to start the new one.

Start the game and choose Join Friends or Play. Now, click the New Game below your save list. Next, click the Community Expedition window in the lower right corner of the screen.

If you’d like to stay updated with guides, news, and interesting facts from the gaming world, join our community on Google News. By following us, you’ll get regular updates on game releases, industry developments, and unique insights into your favorite titles.

New way of starting Breach Expedition 20 in NMS

It is also possible to start the expedition in a different way: