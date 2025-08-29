Sprint in PoE2 is a letdown for many players. There are some issues with this anticipated mechanic

Path of Exile 2 Third Edict gave us a lot of new toys to play with. Of course, for many the most important novelty is an internal market. However, it is not the only awaited feature. Numerous players were waiting for the ability to sprint! It was added in this update. However, it seems that its implementation is far from ideal.

How sprint works in PoE2

Let’s start with how this mechanic works.

You need to remember that it is not a good mechanic to use during combat. If you sprint and the opponent hits you, you will be knocked down. Sprint and dodge roll share the same button (space) by default, so watch out not to trigger it by mistake. You can toggle “Keep Sprinting While Moving” on the Interface menu, just go to Gameplay options. However, some players report issues with this.

Sprint is a letdown for many PoE2 players

As soon as the first players were able to play (and it was difficult for some time due to various issues), posts began to appear criticizing sprint. Fans comment that the feature is too clunky right now. Sprint cancels when you hit an obstacle. Moreover, it is difficult to change direction when you use it.

Of course, we may guess why it is so. Many players highlight that developers wanted to create an alternative to teleporters, a fast way to travel from one place to the next. Making sprint too overpowered could change the balance.

We can’t deny that both groups of fans are right. However, it seems that the safe approach created the mechanic that instead of bringing joy to players, frustrates them. We will see if sprint will be reshaped or if fans will simply adapt to it (or stop using it).

The free weekend is ongoing, so Grinding Gear Games studio will have a lot of feedback from players to work on.