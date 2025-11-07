Chris Avellone hints about Obsidian’s next moves. Avowed 2 is coming, The Outer Worlds 3 is not planned

The Outer Worlds 2 is a solid sequel. Critics are giving it high marks (check out our review), and Steam players seem pretty happy with it so far. We don’t have any sales numbers yet since it’s only been out for a little over a week, but if Obsidian had smashed the charts, they’d probably be bragging about it already. Still, a well-known industry veteran has dropped an interesting scoop about what Obsidian might be planning – and, perhaps more intriguingly, what they aren’t.

What’s next for Obsidian?

Chris Avellone, one of the co-founders of Obsidian Entertainment after Black Isle’s closure, has a legendary track record in RPG storytelling. He’s been the lead writer and narrative designer behind Planescape: Torment, Fallout 2, Fallout: New Vegas, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II – The Sith Lords, and Pillars of Eternity, just to name a few. Avellone left Obsidian in 2015 but has remained a major influence in the RPG scene, contributing to plenty of other projects.

But his ties to Obsidian aren’t completely gone, he has just shared some insider info. According to him, Avowed 2 is in the works, but aside from DLC plans for The Outer Worlds 2, there’s currently no talk of a third entry.

Maybe it’s just too early for Obsidian to start thinking about The Outer Worlds 3. We don’t have exact financial results for Avowed, but a Bloomberg article from February says the company was “happy with the sales so far,” so a sequel could have been on their minds for some time. That said, this isn’t official information, so for now we’ll have to treat it as a rumor.