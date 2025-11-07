How to solve the puzzle in the observatory in The Outer Worlds 2

Alexandra Monastery is one of the key locations in The Outer Worlds 2. We suggest how to solve the astronomic puzzle in the observatory located there.
In The Outer Worlds 2, there are numerous smaller and larger puzzles scattered throughout different parts of Arcadia. In this text, we will focus on an intriguing puzzle in the Alexandra Monastery, which requires keen observation and knowledge of celestial bodies in a fictional star system.
The following text contains minor spoilers related to the second region of the game.
You will encounter the planetary system puzzle while exploring the Alexandra Monastery - a key location in the Golden Ridge region. After a battle in the open courtyard and activating the bells, you will gain access to another room in the eastern part of the complex. To the right of the entrance, you will find a terminal that will ask you to enter a three-digit access code.
The clue for the correct combination is a note with instructions lying nearby. According to the instructions:
To find the answers to the astronomic puzzle, you must go to the courtyard in front of the building and locate the moving model of the planet with its moons.
If you want to learn more about the celestial bodies mentioned in the puzzle, you can read the plaques placed around the models. You will find them in the same building as the puzzle.
Now, just take a close look at the model, keeping the hints in mind. The above diagram will help you locate the appropriate objects in the system.
You can observe all these relations on the moving model. With this new knowledge, you can return to the terminal with the puzzle and enter the correct combination: 4-1-4.
The correct combination activates the passage to the right of the terminal. Inside, you'll find a safe with a substantial amount of money and Pitchball Card: Feargus Urquhart. This special collectible provides a permanent bonus to stats - in this case, a 1% bonus to damage.
