Creators of a critically acclaimed action RPG are working on a new game. It's being developed alongside Lies of P sequel

Update (November 17)

Round8 Studio has confirmed (via @Okami13_) that they are currently working on five games: the mentioned sequel to Lies of P and a new soulslike, as well as a narrative RPG, a survival action-adventure game, and a life sim.

Original news (November 13)

Following the success of Lies of P, the highly acclaimed 2023 soulslike action RPG, South Korea's Round8 Studio hasn't rested on its laurels. The team quickly got to work on new projects, such as the Overture expansion released in June and a sequel announced just 1.5 months after the original's release. Turns out, they have got even more projects lined up.

The game's publisher, Neowiz, has shared its future plans. In a presentation they published, it is revealed that a new project by Kay Lee, in the soulslike genre and heading to PC and consoles, is on the list of titles under their wing.

Kay Lee is a director working at Round8 Studio, who previously was part of teams such as Smilegate (2016-2024), Krafton (2012-2016), and Nexon (2005-2011). This mysterious project isn't Lies of P 2 because that one is listed separately in the report as Lies of P Sequel.

Alongside the continuation of Lies of P, the team at Round8 Studio is developing another action RPG in the soulslike genre. Source: Neowiz.

Since Kay Lee has been working for Round8 Studio since April 2024, it can be assumed that his project is still in the early stages of development. Therefore, we will have to wait for more details.