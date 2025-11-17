Creators of a critically acclaimed action RPG are working on a new game. It's being developed alongside Lies of P sequel

Neowiz has shared its future release plans. They reveal that the developers of Lies of P are working on both a sequel to that game and a brand new soulslike action RPG.
Round8 Studio has confirmed (via @Okami13_) that they are currently working on five games: the mentioned sequel to Lies of P and a new soulslike, as well as a narrative RPG, a survival action-adventure game, and a life sim.
Following the success of Lies of P, the highly acclaimed 2023 soulslike action RPG, South Korea's Round8 Studio hasn't rested on its laurels. The team quickly got to work on new projects, such as the Overture expansion released in June and a sequel announced just 1.5 months after the original's release. Turns out, they have got even more projects lined up.
The game's publisher, Neowiz, has shared its future plans. In a presentation they published, it is revealed that a new project by Kay Lee, in the soulslike genre and heading to PC and consoles, is on the list of titles under their wing.
Kay Lee is a director working at Round8 Studio, who previously was part of teams such as Smilegate (2016-2024), Krafton (2012-2016), and Nexon (2005-2011). This mysterious project isn't Lies of P 2 because that one is listed separately in the report as Lies of P Sequel.
Since Kay Lee has been working for Round8 Studio since April 2024, it can be assumed that his project is still in the early stages of development. Therefore, we will have to wait for more details.
Would you like to get more news like this or read interesting facts from the gaming world? Join our community on Google News and follow us there! Your support helps us grow and bring you even more content!
0
Author: Christian Pieniazek
Started working with Gamepressure.com in August 2016. Although the Game Encyclopedia has been his pride and joy from the beginning, he also writes for the Newsroom and the Editorial section. Gained professional experience through a now-defunct service, in which he worked for almost three years. Graduated in Cultural Studies at the AGH University of Krakow. Runs his own business, jogs, cycles, loves mountain hiking, is a fan of nu metal, is interested in space, and of course, enjoys playing games. Feels best in action games with an open world and RPGs, although won't turn down good racing or shooting games.
New Call of Duty „cheats,” but on Steam it still can't compare with Battlefield 6 and ARC Raiders
Before The Witcher 3 release, CD Projekt Red feared one rival above all others. „They're gonna just roll over us”
Brainteaser answers in Dispatch. Let’s solve his riddles
Which Mecha Man contains the bomb in Dispatch. Here’s how to complete Comically Yours
Which movie theater should we search first in Dispatch. Complete Theatrically Yours easily
Dispatch Episode 7 walkthrough and choices guide
Dispatch Episode 8 walkthrough and choices guide