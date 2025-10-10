Missing Open Beta or Phantom Edition rewards in Battlefield 6? The team is aware of the problem and working on a solution

Battlefield 6 players have reported that their in-game rewards from the open beta or the Phantom Edition are missing. Thankfully, the team is working on a fix.

Matt Buckley

Missing Open Beta or Phantom Edition rewards in Battlefield 6? The team is aware of the problem and working on a solution, image source: Battlefield 6, Developer: EA DICE / Digital Illusions CE.
Missing Open Beta or Phantom Edition rewards in Battlefield 6? The team is aware of the problem and working on a solution Source: Battlefield 6, Developer: EA DICE / Digital Illusions CE.

Battlefield 6 launches today, and many players are experiencing issues. Some players can’t even open the game without it crashing; others are stuck in queues behind hundreds of thousands of other players; and others are getting a strange error about needing to download multiplayer. However, another issue is impacting certain players. If you participated in the open beta or bought the Phantom Edition of the game, you may be missing some content in today’s version of Battlefield 6. The good news, though, is that the team is aware of the problem and is working on a solution.

Missing Phantom Edition rewards for Battlefield 6? A solution is in the works

The Phantom Edition of Battlefield 6 costs an extra $30, raising the base game’s $70 to $100. There’s a list of included content on Steam, ranging from several skins, a sticker, a charm, and a Battlefield Pro Token. This token grants access to Battlefield Pro, a typically paid service that unlocks exclusive in-game content. Enough players have reported missing these rewards on Steam that the developer has responded.

The team's response to players concerns.Source: Battlefield 6 Steam Discussion page

In a Steam Discussion post, someone from the Battlefield 6 team wrote: “We’re looking into an issue that is preventing some players from receiving their in-game rewards for the Phantom Edition, the Open Beta Rewards, as well as the Road to Battlefield 6 rewards. We will provide an update when the team has resolved the issue.” At the time of writing, there has been no follow-up post, but the message was only shared about an hour ago.

Want to stay up to date on the world of video games? Follow us on Google News.

Aside from the Phantom Edition, players who participated in the Open Beta are also reporting missing content. One player commented on the discussion post saying, “I don’t have any of my progress or rewards from the open beta. It’s as if my account was wiped and starting over.” This has to be very frustrating, especially considering the time and energy put into playing the game, not to mention the extra cost of those who purchased the Phantom Edition. But at least the team is aware of the problem, so hopefully there will be a resolution soon. It may just require some patience.

More:

Battlefield 6

October 10, 2025

PC PlayStation Xbox
Rate It!
Like it?

0

Matt Buckley

Author: Matt Buckley

Matt has been writing for Gamepressure since 2020, and currently lives in San Diego, CA. Like any good gamer, he has a Steam wishlist of over three hundred games and a growing backlog that he swears he’ll get through someday. Aside from daily news stories, Matt also interviews developers and writes game reviews. Some of Matt’s recent favorites include Arco, Neva, Cocoon, Animal Well, Baldur’s Gate 3, and Tears of the Kingdom. Generally, Matt likes games that let you explore a world, tell a compelling story, and challenge you to think in different ways.

RDR2 Guide Cyberpunk 2077 Guide Ghost of Yotei Interactive map BG3 Guide AC Shadows Guide How to Find and Activate Hall of the Penitent in Diablo 4 Kingdom Come 2 Interactive Map BG3 Interactive Map