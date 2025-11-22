Don’t know what “Pull this apart and make a wish” means in Cookie Jam? Here’s a little help

Thanksgiving festivities are still going strong in Cookie Jam. This weekend’s Buzzwords challenge is all about Turkey Day. We’ve already solved “Table decoration that you can light up,” and “Sour berry that turns into a sweet sauce.” Now it’s time to tackle another clue. If you’re stuck on “Pull this apart and make a wish,” scroll down for the solution.

Answer to “Pull this apart and make a wish” in Cookie Jam

It’s always a bit tougher when the answer is a long word, but at least in Cookie Jam you don’t have to sift through the entire alphabet to find it. So without further ado:

Pull this apart and make a wish – Wishbone

A wishbone, or furcula, is the small V-shaped bone found in turkeys and other birds, and it has become a Thanksgiving tradition in many households. After the turkey is carved and the wishbone is cleaned and dried, two people hold one side each, make a silent wish, and pull until it snaps.

This custom dates back to ancient Rome and even earlier Etruscan beliefs that bird bones held good luck and could grant wishes. When European settlers brought the practice to America, it eventually became tied to Thanksgiving. Today the wishbone pull remains a fun, nostalgic moment, part superstition, part friendly competition.

