Eddie Murphy realized that people saw him as the worst actor in history and decided to take a break, which lasted longer than he had expected

Eddie Murphy is a well-known comedy actor who has been entertaining audiences for many years. He starred in such hits as Beverly Hills Cop, Coming to America, and The Nutty Professor. In the 1990s, the actor was undoubtedly one of the kings of comedy, but in the 2000s, he began to choose bad projects that weren’t well received.

The slump began with 2002's The Adventures of Pluto Nash, which was panned by both critics and audiences, and continued with Norbit and Meet Dave, among others. The streak was “crowned” at the 2010 Razzie Award ceremony with a special award for Worst Actor of the Decade, which made Murphy realize that his career was heading in the wrong direction. As a result, he decided it was time to take a break.

I was making shitty movies. I was like, “This shit ain’t fun. They’re giving me Razzies…” Motherf*ckers gave me the worst actor ever Razzie. [So I thought], “Maybe it’s time to take a break.”

Between 2013 and 2019, Murphy appeared only in the indie drama Mr. Church, leaving acting behind for a long time. His big comeback came in 2019 with the well-received Dolemite Is My Name.

I was only gonna take a break for a year, then all of a sudden six years go by, and I’m sitting on the couch, and I could sit on the couch and not get off it, but I don’t want to the last bunch of shit they see me do [to be] bullshit. The plan was to go do ‘Dolemite,’ ‘Saturday Night Live,’ ‘Coming 2 America,’ and then do stand-up and see how I felt afterwards. At least then they’ll know I’m [still] funny.

His performance earned him another Razzie Award, but this time it was a positive one called the Redemption Award, recognizing his great comeback to acting. For his performance in Dolemite Is My Name, he was also nominated for a Golden Globe in the Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical category.

With the help of Dolemite Is My Name, Eddie Murphy began a new era in his career, which was back on track.

