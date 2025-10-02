How to change the cinematic horse camera in Ghost of Yotei. It's a simple trick that the game doesn't tell you

If you’re playing the exciting new game, Ghost of Yotei, which is out today on PlayStation 5, there might be one feature that is getting on your nerves. Whenever the player, as the protagonist Atsu, jumps on her horse, you may have noticed that the camera changes to a more cinematic mode, with black bars appearing at the top and bottom of the screen. You can search through the settings and listen to every tutorial, but for some reason, the game doesn’t explain to the player how to change this mode.

How to turn off cinematic mode in Ghost of Yotei when riding a horse

The long-awaited sequel to Ghost of Tsushima, which you don’t need to have played before Yotei, could arguably be one of the most beautiful games of this year. This is why many players want a wider view of the stunning landscape during travel, as Reddit user vaikunth1991 pointed out in their post: “…while it was good at first, I didn’t like it as I wanted to see my surroundings…” Thankfully, this user also pointed out that the player is able to shift between three modes simply by clicking in the right joystick, also known as R3.

The Reddit post from vaikunth1991 that helped many players.Source: Ghost of Yotei subreddit, post by vaikunth1991

Using R3, players can shift the camera mode between a cinematic wide angle view with black bars, a similar view without the black bars, or a camera angle similar to the one on foot. Generally, this is not a huge problem, and most other users agreed that they did enjoy the cinematic camera for at least some time, but are glad to discover that it is optional. Elsewhere on the same subreddit, players continue to share posts about how beautiful the game is, screenshots of landscapes, and explaining that they can’t stop using the in-game photo mode. It only makes sense that players would want to spend more time admiring the beautiful world as they explore.

Comments on the post were simultaneously thankful to know the solution and confused about why the game never told them about this feature. One user wrote: “Oh my goddd why doesn’t the game ever tell you this?” while another added: “Thank **** this was driving me mad…” Many users also agreed that this was the one annoying detail of an otherwise incredible game, so hopefully, this can help more users alleviate the one frustrating feature of Ghost of Yotei.