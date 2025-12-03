First look at Mega Lucario Z in the new Mega Dimension trailer. A new Evolution comes to Pokemon Legends Z-A

Pokémon Legends: Z-A had the biggest physical game launch in the U.S. in over two years, beating everything since The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Pretty impressive, especially considering all the complaints about graphics and performance. The first DLC arrives next week, and yes, it’s $30, but let’s be real – most fans are going to grab it right away. We’ve already seen Mega Zeraora in the last Mega Dimension trailer, and now they’ve revealed Mega Lucario Z.

Meet Mega Lucario Z and the new Z Mega Evolution mechanic

Mega Lucario Z is a new form of Lucario introduced in the Mega Dimension DLC for Pokémon Legends: Z-A. It remains a Fighting- and Steel-type Pokémon but has a unique new mechanic called Z Mega Evolution. Unlike regular Mega Lucario, which focuses its aura into a single attack, Mega Lucario Z surrounds its entire body with aura, boosting its defense, flexibility, and agility. It can also channel aura into specific parts of its body, like fists or legs, for powerful attacks.

Mega Lucario Z’s long fur around its head and waist, plus its fan-shaped tail, make it hard to fully track its movements in battle, which can throw opponents off. Parts of its body, like the backs of its hands and shins, are hardened with steel energy, letting it channel its strength into precise strikes that hit way harder than it looks.

If you’d like to stay updated with guides, news, and interesting facts from the gaming world, join our community on Google News. By following us, you’ll get regular updates on game releases, industry developments, and unique insights into your favorite titles.

Z Mega Evolutions let Pokémon act faster after receiving commands, but they consume Mega Power much more quickly, making them better suited for short, decisive battles rather than long fights. Mega Lucario Z becomes available when the Mega Dimension DLC launches, giving players access to this versatile new Mega form.