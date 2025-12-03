5 games in cheaper tiers of Xbox Game Pass. Among them is a sim RPG and a grand space strategy

Yesterday, Microsoft shared a list of games coming to Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass subscribers, and today, the first games from that list are already available for them to play. Even though the list is pretty long, only Xbox Game Pass Essential and Premium subscribers will find new stuff on it, as the cheaper subscription plans have been expanded with 5 new titles.

The lineup is led by Stellaris, a grand space strategy game that has been added to the Xbox Game Pass Essential subscription. Furthermore, the cheapest Microsoft subscription received World War Z: Aftermath and Medieval Dynasty, a hit game that's a mix of medieval life simulator and RPG from Render Cube studio.

As for the titles prepared for Xbox Game Pass Premium subscribers, the Redmond giant has provided them with two titles. Monster Train 2 lets you journey through the afterlife and lead a team of angels or demons to victory in card battles. Meanwhile, in Spray Paint Simulator, your job is to give buildings and objects a fresh look using a spray gun.

