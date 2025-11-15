Stuck on “Served with the main course” in Cookie Jam? Check out the correct answer

Ready for another Thanksgiving-themed puzzle in Cookie Jam? This weekend’s Buzzwords challenge is centered around the big turkey feast. We’ve already cracked “Everyone brings a dish” and “Take this home and eat it the next day,” and now it’s time to take on the next clue. If you’re unsure about the answer to “Served with the main course,” just scroll down to find it.

Answer to “Served with the main course” in Cookie Jam

There may be only one correct answer to this Cookie Jam puzzle, but that doesn’t always make it easy to figure out. Even when you sift through every possibility and rack your brain for far too long, the solution can still feel just out of reach. So if you’ve been struggling to pin it down, here it is:

Served with the main course – Sides

Sides are an essential part of any memorable meal, especially during a Thanksgiving feast, where they often share the spotlight with the main dish. While the turkey or roast may be the centerpiece, it’s the sides that bring color, texture, and a variety of flavors to the table, making the meal feel complete.

From creamy mashed potatoes and rich gravy to buttery corn, roasted vegetables, and classic stuffing, each side has its own role in complementing the main course and satisfying every palate.

