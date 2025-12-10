Hear me out, what if the mysterious Game Awards statue is a Pokémon thing?

Today, the internet may have solved the mystery of the strange desert statue and what it has to do with the Game Awards. Larian Studios, the team behind the 2023 Game of the Year, Baldur’s Gate 3, may be teasing something to do with their other series of games, Divinity: Original Sin. A few new trademarks for the series seem to all but confirm this. But there is one other possibility that, while very unlikely, is at minimum a strange coincidence. Could this statue have something to do with Pokémon Legends: Z-A’s new DLC?

Hear me out, could the Game Awards statue have to do with Pokémon? Probably not, but…

The Mega Dimension DLC for Pokémon Legends: Z-A launched today. Overall, there are mixed feelings about the expansion because of its high price and the fact that it was announced long before the base game even launched. Mega Dimension introduces a handful of new Mega Evolutions, including Mega Chimecho and Mega Baxcalibur, and two new forms for Mega Raichu. Going forward, if you’re worried about spoilers for Legends: Z-A’s Mega Dimension DLC, you have been warned.

The design for a new Mega Evolution was shared on Reddit today, with a spoiler protecting any wary Pokémon fans from catching a glimpse unless they want to. The post reveals a Mega Evolution for Darkrai, a popular Dark-type legendary Pokémon. Maybe it’s just because this mysterious statue has been top of mind all week, but my first thought when I saw the design was that it looked just like the statue, if you flip it upside down.

Left: The mysterious Game Awards statue. Right: Mega Darkrai, flipped.Source: Okami13_ on Twitter/X. Game Freak

Ultimately, the chances of this dark, demonic-looking statue having anything to do with even Nintendo, let alone the family-friendly franchise Pokémon, are slim. The various skeletons and creatures that make up the statue likely have nothing to do with the creature-collecting series. But, it’s hard to deny that the central eye-like symbol, with all the tendrils sticking out, is oddly similar to Mega Darkrai’s design.

Unfortunately, this unusual theory is much less convincing than the new Divinity trademarks for many reasons. Larian’s hesitation to claim credit could be part of the marketing. The Game Awards showcase, where the truth will be revealed, is so close that most fans would forgive Larian for a harmless lie to keep the surprise intact.

But imagine for a moment that this was a Pokémon thing. How surprising and different that would be. Maybe it could finally be the darker, more challenging Pokémon game for an older audience that fans have been asking for. But probably not.