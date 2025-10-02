PS Plus free monthly games for October 2025 includes the perfect horror game for Halloween

Starting on October 7th, PlayStation Plus subscribers will gain access to three more games to claim for free. If you are interested, make sure to claim these titles before November 3rd, when they will no longer be available. This month includes an over-the-top simulator, an indie gem, and the perfect game of the year nominee for the Halloween season. Remember, these three games are available to PS Plus subscribers at all levels.

Next week, and through the month of October, PS Plus subscribers can claim three great games

October’s monthly PS Plus titles were revealed in the PlayStation State of Play last week, which included the gameplay reveal of Marvel’s Wolverine, but today’s details come from the PlayStation Blog. This week is also the last chance to claim September’s free monthly games, which include another game of the year nominee: Psychonauts 2, another indie gem in Viewfinder, and the all-time classic cozy game Stardew Valley. These games will only remain free to claim until these new games become available on October 7th.

Alan Wake 2

Back in 2023, even with games like Baldur’s Gate 3 and Tears of the Kingdom for competition, Alan Wake 2 still walked away with three Game Awards for Best Direction, Best Art Direction, and Best Narrative, plus was nominated for other prestigious categories like Game of the Year and Best Action/Adventure Game. But still, most people will remember co-director Sam Lake and the amazing musical performance from that night.

Alan Wake 2 is the perfect monthly game for October. Swap between two protagonists, one exploring the foggy forests of the Pacific Northwest, while the other explores a mind-bending city full of shadowy figures. Alan Wake 2 takes the best parts of survival horror, without making combat too challenging for new players, and remains accessible to players who never played the original Alan Wake, but if you have, or even if you’ve only played the more recent Control, you’ll find plenty of exciting easter eggs. Alan Wake 2 is full of memorable set pieces, along with narrative twists and turns that will add the perfect frightening vibe to spooky season.

Cocoon

Also nominated at the Game Awards in 2023, is Geometric Interactive’s Cocoon. That studio may not ring any bells, which makes sense as Cocoon is the debut title from this studio. However, Geometric Interactive was founded by two former Playdead developers, the studio that created other indie gems, Inside and Limbo. Cocoon is one of the best short (roughly 5 hours) puzzle experiences in recent memory.

The main gameplay mechanic of Cocoon centers around several small orbs. As the insectoid-like protagonist, you can carry the orbs on your back, and at times, jump into them, which transports you to an entirely new world. Hop between worlds, and use the power of the orbs to progress, solve puzzles, and take on a few boss fights. But overall, this is not an action-heavy game. Use the joystick to move and press X to interact, that’s the glorious simplicity of Cocoon’s controls, but you’ll be amazed at how much you can accomplish.

Goat Simulator 3

For something completely different, Goat Simulator 3 is the perfect humorous sandbox game full of over-the-top physics, hidden secrets, and nonsense. The aptly named sequel to the original 2014 Goat Simulator, the second entry in the series only builds on the ridiculousness, allowing up to four players to cause destruction together in online play.

After playing through some scary games, or watching scary movies, Goat Simulator 3 could be just the right game to unwind. Ram some unsuspecting humans, use your long tongue to grab onto anything, and compete with friends in an array of mini-games. But, just remember, it’s all nonsense, so try not to get too upset with your friends when they win the mini-game.