How to enter Taiping Mausoleum in Where Winds Meet

Where Winds Meet is an RPG that allows you to create your own character and complete various interesting quests or play minigames. Exploring the open world is also an important part of this game. However, it is so large that players have problems with finding important locations or objects. If we combine this with the large number of menus, it can make the game a bit unclear. No wonder people have trouble finding the Taiping Mausoleum. Fortunately, it is right under your nose!

Where to find Taiping Mausoleum in Where Winds Meet?

There are certain activities in Where Winds Meet that players should prioritize, mainly because they will help their characters progress more efficiently and give you access to many other modes. Taiping Mausoleum is a good example.

It is a mode in which you must defeat increasingly difficult opponents in successive challenges, and do so within a specified time limit. This will earn you Echo Jade and Gold. However, this is not the only reason why players seek out this mode. Another reason is that in order to unlock the latest Breakthrough level, you must reach level 2 of Taiping Mausoleum. The problem is that many players do not know where to find it.

Fortunately, you don't have to search for this place on the map, because, as we mentioned, it's a game mode. You can access it from the menus. Go to the Wandering Paths tab. On the right side, you will find Taiping Mausoleum. Just enter it and select the first chapter.

However, if you cannot start this mode and the message Feature not yet unlocked appears on the screen, it means that your character's level is probably too low (it unlocks around level 30) or you have not completed many main missions. Focus on them, as this will also help you level up quickly.