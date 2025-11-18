How to enter Taiping Mausoleum in Where Winds Meet

Is finding the Taiping Mausoleum in Where Winds Meet a challenge for you? Here you will learn how to enter it.
Where Winds Meet is an RPG that allows you to create your own character and complete various interesting quests or play minigames. Exploring the open world is also an important part of this game. However, it is so large that players have problems with finding important locations or objects. If we combine this with the large number of menus, it can make the game a bit unclear. No wonder people have trouble finding the Taiping Mausoleum. Fortunately, it is right under your nose!
There are certain activities in Where Winds Meet that players should prioritize, mainly because they will help their characters progress more efficiently and give you access to many other modes. Taiping Mausoleum is a good example.
It is a mode in which you must defeat increasingly difficult opponents in successive challenges, and do so within a specified time limit. This will earn you Echo Jade and Gold. However, this is not the only reason why players seek out this mode. Another reason is that in order to unlock the latest Breakthrough level, you must reach level 2 of Taiping Mausoleum. The problem is that many players do not know where to find it.
If you want to learn more about Where Winds Meet and other games, join our community on Google News.
Fortunately, you don't have to search for this place on the map, because, as we mentioned, it's a game mode. You can access it from the menus. Go to the Wandering Paths tab. On the right side, you will find Taiping Mausoleum. Just enter it and select the first chapter.
However, if you cannot start this mode and the message Feature not yet unlocked appears on the screen, it means that your character's level is probably too low (it unlocks around level 30) or you have not completed many main missions. Focus on them, as this will also help you level up quickly.
0
Author: Dawid Lubczynski
He completed his first degree studies in journalism. His adventure with Gamepressure began in 2019 when he undertook the difficult art of writing complex game guides. Over the years, became a specialist genre; in his spare time, he reads about mixtures that will help him reduce stress after the thousandth death at the same stage of the game. A huge fan of fighting games (Tekken) who regularly participates in tournaments.
The author of Reacher on why the Prime Video adaptation is superior to Tom Cruise's: “No novelist would ever have chosen anything else”
Launching a game next to GTA 6 is a shot in the foot. „Avoid this week,” analysts warn
Brainteaser answers in Dispatch. Let’s solve his riddles
Which Mecha Man contains the bomb in Dispatch. Here’s how to complete Comically Yours
Which movie theater should we search first in Dispatch. Complete Theatrically Yours easily
Can’t crack “roast turkey to serve to guests” in Cookie Jam? Here’s a little help
Dispatch Episode 7 walkthrough and choices guide