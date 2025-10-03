Have you been kicked from Skate server? We explain error code 3967269002 in Skate 4

Fortunately (or unfortunately, depending on how we look at things), you didn’t suddenly wake up in 2007 when the first skate. was released. We are very much in 2025, where the latest game from the Skate series, Skate 4, is actually named as the originator of the franchise. What also gives away the fact that the game was released just recently is its requirement for constant internet connection and focus on providing live-service content in the form of microtransactions. It is not bad on its own if done correctly, but it appears that some fans still point out issues with that. However, more importantly, the title struggles with its network infrastructure which is necessary to play the game. There are numerous issues related to that, yet 3967269002 error code number seems to be more prevalent as of late, usually accompanying a kick from the servers. Here you will learn more about it.

Kick from server - 3967269002 error code in Skate 4

It is a running joke in gaming community that EA servers are “potatoes,” though it’s hard to disprove it, since in productions of this company, connection problems are so widespread. The most recent victim of not very robust network infrastructure is Skate 4. After long queue times and extended server maintenance, fans struggle with errors codes consisting of multiple digit strings. It appears that 3967269002 comes and goes in time, so let’s learn what it is and why it occurs.

Despite the message informing about kicking from the server, error 3967269002 predominantly means that your connection to Skate 4 servers has been lost. As you might have imagined, it doesn’t necessarily indicate a problem with your connection. If you haven’t noticed anything off about your ability to browse the Internet or play other productions, most probably there is an issue on skate’s side. If that’s the case, though, there really is nothing that can be done from your end.

Some players suggest turning off crossplay, claiming that the connection is much better that way. There might be something to it, as there is another error code, 528614044, related to crossplay problems. Either way, it won’t hurt trying, unless you rely on this functionality to play with your friends. Most probably, however, all the connectivity challenges stem from EA servers not being designed for such a surprising number of players giving skate. a go. You can verify if the servers experience issues on EA’s status page.

It is also worth noting that the game is not only free-to-play, but also still deep in Early Access stage, so this is the best time for the developers to polish the production, both from the technical side, including network infrastructure, and the gameplay, too. The early reviews are not super positive in that regard either.

Due to all of those things, let’s try to be patient and provide the creators with as much support as possible. They have shared a roadmap indicating their plans for the development of Skate 4. Your feedback is also most welcome on the title’s official Discord server. Good luck and have fun!