Fan compares Ghost of Yotei with 7-year-old Red Dead Redemption 2. Guess which one came out on top

It’s official, Ghost of Yotei isn’t just gorgeous, it also serves up a killer revenge story in a classic open-world AAA package. Reviews are glowing, with the game sitting at 94% on OpenCritic (our reviewer gave it 9/10). But even though nearly everyone agrees it’s great, someone noticed there’s one thing Red Dead Redemption 2 still does better.

Ghost of Yotei and Red Dead Redemption 2 face off on ice

Sure, the views of Mount Yotei are incredible (so incredible that one player even claimed the real mountain), and jamming on the shamisen on a cloudy day is a total vibe. But have you noticed that one thing in Ghost of Yotei that just breaks immersion? Yes, I’m talking about Atsu’s superhuman skills when it comes to running across frozen lakes. You probably haven’t – I sure didn’t, not until I saw a post on X.

Someone on X compared the ice-walking animations in Ghost of Yotei to Red Dead Redemption 2. Rockstar’s obsession with detail really shows: Arthur Morgan struggles like any normal human on ice, wobbling a little, especially when he tries to stop running. Atsu, on the other hand, is totally unfazed by any silly laws of physics. Maybe she’s just fueled by the unstoppable power of revenge or something.

But it does make you think, do we really need every tiny touch of realism in games? Or would we rather get great ones more often, say every five years like Ghost of Tsushima and Ghost of Yotei, instead of Rocstar’s thirteen (or even longer if GTA 6 gets delayed), even if a few small elements get skipped?

The gaps between GTA games used to feel like a blink of an eye. Vice City and San Andreas launched just two years apart. Meanwhile, the first Red Dead Redemption came out in 2010, and we waited eight long years for the next one. So maybe while Rockstar is now all about polishing every last detail, Sucker Punch deserves some credit for delivering amazing games without making us wait forever, even if Atsu’s moves aren’t the most believable.