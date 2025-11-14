Expanding your territory in Anno 117 means huge expenses. Here's what to do immediately after founding a city

Colonization of new islands is a key element of gameplay in Anno 117. However, it involves huge expenses, which you must reduce as soon as possible.
Building a new city in Anno 117 is a task that no player can avoid. Taking over new islands and the resources on them is necessary to increase your influence and defeat your rivals. However, reckless expansion can quickly lead you to bankruptcy. In this text, we describe how to establish a new city, how to prepare for expansion, and what your first steps should be when colonizing a new island.
Only one city can be located on each island. To establish a new city, you need to send one of your ships to an uninhabited island and dock at one of its beaches. There, you will see the option to build a trading post, which will require a high upfront payment (prepare several thousand denars). Once you do this, you will officially take control of the island, for which you will have to pay a tax to the emperor. The trading post serves as the most important building of the new city until you build a villa.
Before you start building a new city, make sure you have a substantial reserve of money. Every new city initially consumes large amounts of cash, both through road construction costs and gradual island maintenance costs. Therefore, before expanding, ensure that you have a stable financial situation. It is also worth supplying the newly built city with basic building materials, such as wood and tiles, made in another city under your control. This way, you won't have to wait for creating a local production chain and the influx of raw materials – having a starting stock will allow you to develop the settlement much faster by constructing many basic buildings. You can transport resources by sea on a ship.
After settling on the island, you should immediately address a few matters:
After securing wood, building houses, and providing basic food, the island should become much more self-sufficient. You can now develop it a bit more freely and start exploiting its unique resources – it's also worth constructing buildings that provide income bonuses so that the new city can start generating revenue as quickly as possible.
