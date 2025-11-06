Liam Hemsworth is a fan of The Witcher game. He thinks that it is “great if you don’t have a job or anything else to do in life”

Liam Hemsworth became the new Geralt in the fourth season of The Witcher. The actor first became familiar with the series through The Witcher game, and later through Andrzej Sapkowski's books and the Netflix series.

Hemsworth talked about how he first encountered CD Projekt Red's The Witcher eight years ago and got hooked on the game, becoming a fan of Geralt's adventures. However, he joked that the game is so engaging that it's difficult to lead any kind of life while playing it.

I was a fan of the video game. So I played the video game about eight years ago. It’s a great game if you don’t have a relationship or a job or anything else to do in life. Because it really does require a lot of attention.

Hemsworth's humorous comment was intended to emphasize how engaging games can be. It wasn’t meant to offend anyone, but rather to express his appreciation for CD Projekt Red's work. Although the actor didn’t specify which game he was referring to in this interview, considering his other interview in which he called The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt “one of the best video games of all time” and admitted that he had played it, it can be assumed that he was referring to this title again.

Henry Cavill was also a fan of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. It turns out that both actors who played Geralt began their adventure with the world created by Andrzej Sapkowski with CD Projekt Red's production, and then expanded their knowledge of this universe with the help of the novels.

You can already watch the new Geralt, played by Liam Hemsworth since the fourth season, in action on Netflix. The final, fifth installment of The Witcher is also set to be released in the future.