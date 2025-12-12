Biggest project in Larian history. Divinity is expected to offer „depth and intimacy” that we haven't even seen in BG3

The new game from Larian Studios is set to be even more ambitious than Baldur’s Gate 3 and will offer unprecedented depth.

Related:New RPG from the creators of Baldur's Gate 3 is Divinity. The trailer announcing it is very evocative

Gotta hand it to the Belgian studio, they've got guts. The third installment of the Baldur’s Gate series was one of the greatest RPGs of all time. This game gave players so much freedom that a lot of people called it a "unicorn" and said it was in a league of its own compared to other games in the genre.

Meanwhile, Divinity (revealed yesterday at The Game Awards ceremony) is apparently set to go even further. In their own posts, Larian Studios announces that the creators' ambition has broken free to deliver players an RPG more expansive and deeper than ever before. Swen Vincke echoed this in a separate post, where (in a video) he commented on the statue thing and stated that it will be the team's biggest game (and it won't be released too soon, which also applies to information about it).

Great and intimate ambitions

Such declarations are almost as shocking as the Divinity trailer, which was by no means light and easy to digest for the average viewer. Nevertheless, despite Vincke's words, Larian Studios had a bit more to convey about the game than just lofty promises.

What might please people for whom Larian is essentially just BG3 is that Divinity is set to be a fully standalone title; you won't need to be familiar with previous installments of the series to enjoy it. However, playing through the Original Sin duology before starting the game will certainly enrich the experience.

The press release (via Reddit) also leaves no doubt that Larian Studios will focus on everything that made Baldur’s Gate 3 great. Divinity will therefore be not only more "expansive" and "deep," but also "intimate," and the game itself is meant to be the kind of Divinity the creators have dreamed of since becoming independent from publishers. What might explain a trailer for which an age restriction is very justified.

Divinity doesn't yet have a release date or even an approximate release timeframe.

Would you like to get more news like this or read interesting facts from the gaming world? Join our community on Google News and follow us there! Your support helps us grow and bring you even more content!