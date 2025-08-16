Looking for Stalky and Summer plants in Grow a Garden (GaG)? We know them all

In this guide we have covered a list of all Stalky and Summer plants in Grow a Garden (GaG). If you want to join Beanstalk event, you will need this article!

Knowing all types of plants in Grow a Garden was never so important as today with Beanstalk event ongoing. It is the next update, after the Cooking one. Among many novelties, we are asked to bring certain types of crops to Jack. So, we should know what these types are first. It’s a good thing we have covered Berry, Blossom, Candy, Flower, Spicy, Sour, Fruit, Fungus, Leafy, Night, Prehistoric and Prickly. It’s not all though. Let’s face Stalky and Summer now.

All Stalky plants in Grow a Garden (GaG)

  1. Bamboo
  2. Beanstalk
  3. Bendboo
  4. Boneboo
  5. Burning Bud
  6. Cocovine
  7. Dandelion
  8. Elephant Ears
  9. Firefly Fern
  10. Grand Volcania
  11. Horned Dinoshroom
  12. Lily Of The Valley
  13. Lotus
  14. Lucky Bamboo
  15. Mushroom
  16. Mutant Carrot
  17. Pitcher Plant
  18. Spring Onion
  19. Stonebite
  20. Sugarglaze
  21. Tall Asparagus
  22. Veinpetal

If you have a Stalk Sprout Sprinkler you can increase growth speed and apply wet to Bamboo, Beanstalk and Mushroom.

All Summer crops in Grow a Garden (GaG)

Now it is possible to get a new mutation – Silver. If you want to learn more about it, read our guide.

  1. Aloe Vera
  2. Avocado
  3. Banana
  4. Bell Pepper
  5. Blueberry
  6. Butternut Squash
  7. Cantaloupe
  8. Carrot
  9. Cauliflower
  10. Delphinium
  11. Elephant Ears
  12. Feijoa
  13. Green Apple
  14. Guanabana
  15. Kiwi
  16. Lily Of The Valley
  17. Loquat
  18. Parasol Flower
  19. Peace Lily
  20. Pear
  21. Pineapple
  22. Pitcher Plant
  23. Prickly Pear
  24. Rafflesia
  25. Rosy Delight
  26. Strawberry
  27. Sugar Apple
  28. Tomato
  29. Traveler's Fruit
  30. Watermelon
  31. Wild Carrot

Of course, we encourage you to read our other guides. Have fun and good luck during the event.

