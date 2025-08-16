Looking for Stalky and Summer plants in Grow a Garden (GaG)? We know them all

Knowing all types of plants in Grow a Garden was never so important as today with Beanstalk event ongoing. It is the next update, after the Cooking one. Among many novelties, we are asked to bring certain types of crops to Jack. So, we should know what these types are first. It’s a good thing we have covered Berry, Blossom, Candy, Flower, Spicy, Sour, Fruit, Fungus, Leafy, Night, Prehistoric and Prickly. It’s not all though. Let’s face Stalky and Summer now.

All Stalky plants in Grow a Garden (GaG)

Bamboo Beanstalk Bendboo Boneboo Burning Bud Cocovine Dandelion Elephant Ears Firefly Fern Grand Volcania Horned Dinoshroom Lily Of The Valley Lotus Lucky Bamboo Mushroom Mutant Carrot Pitcher Plant Spring Onion Stonebite Sugarglaze Tall Asparagus Veinpetal

If you have a Stalk Sprout Sprinkler you can increase growth speed and apply wet to Bamboo, Beanstalk and Mushroom.

All Summer crops in Grow a Garden (GaG)

Now it is possible to get a new mutation – Silver. If you want to learn more about it, read our guide.

Aloe Vera Avocado Banana Bell Pepper Blueberry Butternut Squash Cantaloupe Carrot Cauliflower Delphinium Elephant Ears Feijoa Green Apple Guanabana Kiwi Lily Of The Valley Loquat Parasol Flower Peace Lily Pear Pineapple Pitcher Plant Prickly Pear Rafflesia Rosy Delight Strawberry Sugar Apple Tomato Traveler's Fruit Watermelon Wild Carrot

