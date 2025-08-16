Looking for Stalky and Summer plants in Grow a Garden (GaG)? We know them all
In this guide we have covered a list of all Stalky and Summer plants in Grow a Garden (GaG). If you want to join Beanstalk event, you will need this article!
Knowing all types of plants in Grow a Garden was never so important as today with Beanstalk event ongoing. It is the next update, after the Cooking one. Among many novelties, we are asked to bring certain types of crops to Jack. So, we should know what these types are first. It’s a good thing we have covered Berry, Blossom, Candy, Flower, Spicy, Sour, Fruit, Fungus, Leafy, Night, Prehistoric and Prickly. It’s not all though. Let’s face Stalky and Summer now.
All Stalky plants in Grow a Garden (GaG)
- Bamboo
- Beanstalk
- Bendboo
- Boneboo
- Burning Bud
- Cocovine
- Dandelion
- Elephant Ears
- Firefly Fern
- Grand Volcania
- Horned Dinoshroom
- Lily Of The Valley
- Lotus
- Lucky Bamboo
- Mushroom
- Mutant Carrot
- Pitcher Plant
- Spring Onion
- Stonebite
- Sugarglaze
- Tall Asparagus
- Veinpetal
If you have a Stalk Sprout Sprinkler you can increase growth speed and apply wet to Bamboo, Beanstalk and Mushroom.
All Summer crops in Grow a Garden (GaG)
Now it is possible to get a new mutation – Silver. If you want to learn more about it, read our guide.
- Aloe Vera
- Avocado
- Banana
- Bell Pepper
- Blueberry
- Butternut Squash
- Cantaloupe
- Carrot
- Cauliflower
- Delphinium
- Elephant Ears
- Feijoa
- Green Apple
- Guanabana
- Kiwi
- Lily Of The Valley
- Loquat
- Parasol Flower
- Peace Lily
- Pear
- Pineapple
- Pitcher Plant
- Prickly Pear
- Rafflesia
- Rosy Delight
- Strawberry
- Sugar Apple
- Tomato
- Traveler's Fruit
- Watermelon
- Wild Carrot
Of course, we encourage you to read our other guides. Have fun and good luck during the event.