There’s a lot of different plants you can grow in Grow a Garden (GaG). In this Roblox guide, we’re diving into all the Spicy and Sour types.

Check all Spicy and Sour crops in Roblox Grow a Garden (GaG), image source: image by ChatGPT.
Grow a Garden is always mixing things up with seasonal and themed events, new mechanics, limited-time seeds, and of course, special rewards. You’ll find everything from fun cooking challenges to magical glowing plants, and each event adds something fresh to the game. Plus, every plant you grow helps unlock recipes, pets, and rare items. While the Cooking Event is almost over, we’re getting ready for the next one that starting today: Beanstalk, and there’s already a new mutation in the game! We’ve already covered all Leafy and Night type plants, as well as Candy crops, Flowers, Berries, and Blossoms. But now let’s see what Sour and Spicy types of plants we can grow.

All Spicy plants in Grow a Garden (GaG)

Spicy plants in Grow a Garden are mostly rare, and there are 10 in total. You might occasionally find them at the Traveling Merchant or Seed Shop, but they can also be obtained in other ways, like through Lucky Harvest.

Using the Spice Spritzer Sprinkler while growing them can boost your chances of getting different variations of your Spicy crops.

  1. Bell Pepper
  2. Cacao
  3. Cursed Fruit
  4. Dragon Pepper
  5. Ember Lily
  6. Grand Volcania
  7. Horned Dinoshroom
  8. Jalapeno
  9. Papaya
  10. Pepper

All Sour plants in Grow a Garden (GaG)

When it comes to sour types of crops, some of them were added during specific events, so they were only obtainable from seed packs.

  1. Cranberry
  2. Lemon
  3. Passionfruit
  4. Starfruit

Cranberries are the only berries that don’t get a boost from the Berry Bluster Sprinkler.

