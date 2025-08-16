The list of all Sweet and Toxic plants in Grow a Garden (GaG)

Wondering about Toxic and Sweet plants in Grow a Garden? We have them all! Check our list below to learn how to progress the Beanstalk event.

Were you tired of the Cooking event? Grow a Garden developers have another one for you. Beanstalk is all about various types of crops. Jack is requesting them and we all have to work together to provide the proper food. However, what food is proper then? You will learn just that from our guides. We have covered Berry, Blossom, Candy, Flower, Spicy, Sour, Fruit, Fungus, Leafy, Night, Prehistoric, Prickly, Stalky and Summer. So, it is a good opportunity to deal with Sweet and Toxic now.

All Sweet crops in Grow a Garden (GaG)

  1. Banana
  2. Blueberry
  3. Candy Blossom
  4. Candy Sunflower
  5. Chocolate Carrot
  6. Crown Melon
  7. Easter Egg
  8. Grape
  9. Mango
  10. Moon Melon
  11. Nectar Thorn
  12. Peach
  13. Pear
  14. Pineapple
  15. Raspberry
  16. Red Lollipop
  17. Romanesco
  18. Spiked Mango
  19. Starfruit
  20. Strawberry
  21. Sugar Apple
  22. Sugarglaze
  23. Watermelon

If you have Watermelon, Pumpkin or Moon Melon in you garden, you can use Sweet Soaker Sprinkler to increase their size. It would be nice for it to work on all crops, right?

All Toxic plants in Grow a Garden (GaG)

  1. Foxglove
  2. Nightshade

There are only few toxic plants. However, we are sure that it will change in the future

Of course, we need to remember that the event with Jack is not all that the new update introduced. We have new crops and a new rarity – Silver. Read our other guides to explore the game even further! Good luck and see you soon, as we will definitely cover more of Grow a Garden in the future.

Roblox

August 27, 2006

PC PlayStation Xbox Mobile
Author: Damian Gacek

