The list of all Sweet and Toxic plants in Grow a Garden (GaG)

Were you tired of the Cooking event? Grow a Garden developers have another one for you. Beanstalk is all about various types of crops. Jack is requesting them and we all have to work together to provide the proper food. However, what food is proper then? You will learn just that from our guides. We have covered Berry, Blossom, Candy, Flower, Spicy, Sour, Fruit, Fungus, Leafy, Night, Prehistoric, Prickly, Stalky and Summer. So, it is a good opportunity to deal with Sweet and Toxic now.

All Sweet crops in Grow a Garden (GaG)

Banana Blueberry Candy Blossom Candy Sunflower Chocolate Carrot Crown Melon Easter Egg Grape Mango Moon Melon Nectar Thorn Peach Pear Pineapple Raspberry Red Lollipop Romanesco Spiked Mango Starfruit Strawberry Sugar Apple Sugarglaze Watermelon

If you have Watermelon, Pumpkin or Moon Melon in you garden, you can use Sweet Soaker Sprinkler to increase their size. It would be nice for it to work on all crops, right?

All Toxic plants in Grow a Garden (GaG)

Foxglove Nightshade

There are only few toxic plants. However, we are sure that it will change in the future

Of course, we need to remember that the event with Jack is not all that the new update introduced. We have new crops and a new rarity – Silver. Read our other guides to explore the game even further! Good luck and see you soon, as we will definitely cover more of Grow a Garden in the future.