New dark action RPG draws from the most brutal installments of God of War. Loulan: The Cursed Sand is created with Sony's support

Shows and movies inspired by Chinese culture are getting more and more popular, and the big players in the industry have definitely noticed that. The Chinese studio ChillyRoom has announced the action RPG Loulan: The Cursed Sand – a project inspired by the early installments of the God of War series. The title is headed to PC and PlayStation 5 and is being developed with support from Sony itself.

The game's action will take place along the ancient Silk Road, in the western part of China. The main character of Loulan: The Cursed Sand is the titular Cursed Sand, a former member of the royal guard who is brought back to life. As a skeleton warrior, he's off on a quest to find his beloved princess.

On his journey, the protagonist will take on tons of enemies and massive bosses, using his skills to block attacks and switch forms. By harnessing the power of Sand, he will become a versatile soldier, while the Bone form will enable him to inflict major damage on groups of enemies. The main character's special abilities will be useful for solving puzzles and will also guarantee unique interactions.

ChillyRoom

The gameplay will be shown from a perspective similar to the early God of War games, with the camera hanging above the character. The game itself is supposed to refer to arcade productions from the 1980s and 1990s, while also taking advantage of modern solutions.

Right now, a 16-person team is working on the game, which includes developers previously associated with studios such as Santa Monica, FromSoftware, and PlatinumGames. The entire project is overseen by Sony Interactive Entertainment. The Japanese giant is supporting the creators as part of the China Hero Project initiative. Its aim is to assist Chinese developers in development, publishing, and marketing processes.