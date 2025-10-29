Hideo Kojima had no idea he was ever offered a Matrix game project. “If someone had told me, maybe there could’ve been a way to make it work”

Metal Gear Solid Delta turned out to be a huge win for Konami. With Master Collection Vol. 2 probably close to wrapping up, and everyone waiting for news on the MGS1 Remake, it really feels like Konami’s on a hot streak right now. That’s why it surprised just about everyone when we learned they had actually turned down an offer to make a Matrix game back in the late ’90s. The story blew up online, and now Hideo Kojima himself is finally speaking up about it.

We never got a Matrix game by Kojima, but I say it’s never too late

A simple but definite “no” – that’s what went down behind closed doors in August 1999 when the Matrix creators pitched Konami the idea of making a Matrix game. A few years later, in 2003, we ended up with Enter The Matrix from Shiny Entertainment, but just imagining Hideo Kojima making a proper Matrix game is just mind-blowing.

As it turns out, Kojima didn’t even know the offer existed. It was the Konami CEO who met with the Wachowskis that day and said no. In his X post, he shared the whole story from his own perspective.

Source: X @HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN

If you’d like to stay updated with guides, news, and interesting facts from the gaming world, join our community on Google News. By following us, you’ll get regular updates on game releases, industry developments, and unique insights into your favorite titles.

Kojima said he was surprised to hear on social media about a Matrix game offer from the Wachowskis in 1999, since no one had ever mentioned it to him. He had met them a few times during their Japan promotion, including a meeting at Konami, but there was no talk of a game. He was busy with MGS2 at the time, but had he known, there might have been a way to make it work.

The whole “quick rejection” story always felt a bit off to me, especially since Kojima is a big Matrix fan, he even talks about the movie and its impact in his book The Creative Gene. And as plenty of comments on his X post suggest, even after 26 years, it’s not too late for Kojima to consider making a Matrix game. Just picturing what he and his team could do with today’s tech… we all deserve an amazing Matrix game, and there’s still time for it to happen.